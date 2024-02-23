TxDOT: Major weekend closure on Loop 1604 on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT is advising motorists of a weekend road closure.

It’s the area of the ongoing construction project of 1604 an I-10 on the Northwest side.

Beginning at 9 P.M. Friday, February 23, until 5 A.M. Monday, February 26, TxDOT is going to close:

Loop 1604 Westbound and Eastbound Mainlanes

Loop 1604 Westbound Collector-Distributor, Exit Ramp to IH-10 Westbound, and Cloverleaf Ramp to IH-10 Eastbound

IH-10 Eastbound Collector-Distributor and Cloverleaf Ramp to Loop 1604 Eastbound

IH-10 Westbound Cloverleaf Exit Ramp to Loop 1604 Westbound

These full weekend closures will be in place for bridge construction.

TxDOT has a list of suggested detours that you can find at https://bit.ly/3UKJDug.