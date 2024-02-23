KTSA KTSA Logo

TxDOT: Major weekend closure on Loop 1604 on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

By Don Morgan
February 23, 2024 5:45AM CST
Share
TxDOT: Major weekend closure on Loop 1604 on San Antonio’s Northwest Side
Photo: TxDOT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT is advising motorists of a weekend road closure.

It’s the area of the ongoing construction project of 1604 an I-10 on the Northwest side.

Beginning at 9 P.M. Friday, February 23, until 5 A.M. Monday, February 26, TxDOT is going to close:

Loop 1604 Westbound and Eastbound Mainlanes

Loop 1604 Westbound Collector-Distributor, Exit Ramp to IH-10 Westbound, and Cloverleaf Ramp to IH-10 Eastbound

IH-10 Eastbound Collector-Distributor and Cloverleaf Ramp to Loop 1604 Eastbound

IH-10 Westbound Cloverleaf Exit Ramp to Loop 1604 Westbound

These full weekend closures will be in place for bridge construction.

TxDOT has a list of suggested detours that you can find at https://bit.ly/3UKJDug.

 

More about:
Loop 1604 North Expansion project
San Antonio
TXDOT

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Elderly man assaulted at North Star Mall after a dressing room mix-up
2

Texas DPS: Human smuggler arrested, 4 illegal immigrants stopped
3

San Antonio Police searching for two people after elderly man thrown down an escalator at North Star Mall
4

3 earthquakes hit in Karnes County, southeast of San Antonio
5

San Antonio Police: Investigators searching for hit-and-run driver who ran into two women on St. Mary's Street