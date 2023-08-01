TxDOT: New flyover ramp at major San Antonio interchange opens on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big step towards the completion of an improvement project to a major highway interchange on San Antonio’s East side.

TxDOT says the new flyover ramp from Loop 410 northbound to I-10 eastbound early Monday morning.

The opening of the new ramp means mobility and safety in the heavily traveled area has been significantly improved.

Workers will now shift their attention to finishing the flyover in the opposite lane, which takes traffic from Westbound I-10 to Southbound 410.

When the interchange improvement project is completed, the interchange will have two new flyover ramps, new turnarounds at Rigsby Ave. and Ackerman Rd., and frontage road improvements.

The project contractor is expecting to have the work completed by early 2025.