Vandals splatter red paint on Columbus statue in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Christopher Columbus Statue in downtown San Antonio has been vandalized. A police officer on patrol around 4:30 Thursday morning discovered that the statue had been defaced with red paint.
A few hours later at the regular San Antonio City Council meeting, area residents called for the removal of the statue. After meeting with the board of the Italian Society of San Antonio, he filed a request for consideration to have the statue removed and returned to the organization. The issue is scheduled to go before the city council governance committee Tuesday, which is part of the process. A protest at the statue is slated on Saturday, and councilwoman Rebecca Viagran called on her colleagues to speed up the process for removal of the monument.
It was donated by the Italian Society to the city of San Antonio in 1957. The statue overlooks Columbus Park on West Martin near IH 10/IH 35.
Paolo Cristadoro with the Society, told KTSA News in a recent interview that they saw what protesters have done to Christopher Columbus statues in other parts of the country and they were working with Treviño on a plan to protect the one in San Antonio. They’re also working with Treviño to change the name of Columbus Park to Piazza Italia.
“Although the Christopher Columbus statue in the park does not have the same associated feelings for us as it does for others, we want to be respectful and considerate of what it symbolizes and how it impacts them,” he said.
A Park police officer at the park Thursday afternoon says they’re stepping up patrols during the day and posting and officer at the site overnight.