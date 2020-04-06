VIA goes to Saturday schedule on weekdays
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders continue in San Antonio, VIA is running its buses less frequently.
VIA will continue to run essential service for those who must travel to work at an exempted business or operation, obtain food and supplies, or help care for others, but buses are running on a Saturday schedule. VIAtrans and VIA Link will continue to operate normally.
Detailed changes going into effect Monday, April 6, are as follows:
▪ All routes will be on “Saturday” schedules Monday-Friday.Exceptions are noted below.
Route 616 will not serve the Trader’s Village extension.
Route 16 will not operate due to Joint Base San Antonio restrictions.
Route 65 will not operate due to Joint Base San Antonio restrictions.
VIVA routes 11, 40 and 301 will not operate.
The following routes will be adjusted:
Route 4 will not serve the extension to Blossom.*
Route 30 will not serve the China Grove, St. Hedwig extension.*
Route 36 will not serve the Elmendorf extension.*
Route 42 will not serve the TJ Maxx and Losoya extensions.*
Route 97 will not serve the Talavera Ridge extension.*
Route 515 will not travel along Walters Street to serve St. Philips College and Fort Sam Houston.*
Routes will run on their usual weekend schedules, Saturdays and Sundays. A list of affected stops and routes is available at VIAinfo.net.
You can plan bus trips on the VIA goMobile app or on Google by entering a trip date starting April 6. For assistance planning trips, call the VIA Go Line at (210) 362-2020.
No fares will be collected through April 30 for VIA bus, VIAtrans and VIA Link services. This is one of the ways we’re helping with social distancing. Customers don’t have to stop or touch the fare box or crowd the door when boarding.
Seats near the front of the bus have been removed or restricted by locking them in their closed positions or marking them with a sign to help create a safer distance between passengers and operators.
Updates on VIA’s response to COVID-19 and related service alerts are posted regularly to VIAinfo.net/covid-19.