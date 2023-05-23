VIA Metropolitan Transit holds job fair in San Antonio Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Looking for a job? VIA Metropolitan Transit is hiring.

VIA is looking for bus and para-transit van operators and mechanics to keep their vehicles on the road.

Bus operators are being offered a starting wage of $20.06 per hour while mechanics start at $23.07 per hour.

No experience? No problem. VIA offers paid training for new bus operators with classes starting every week.

Incentives are being offered as well. Up to $4,000 for new bus and van drivers, $6,000 for new mechanics and CDL shop attendants.

There’s a long list of benefits for VIA employees, including family medical coverage, life, dental and vision insurance, paid vacation, sick leave and holidays, longevity pay, shift differential pay, tuition assistance, on-site fitness centers and wellness programs, training and advancement opportunities, and ASE certification reimbursement.

If you’re interested in joining the VIA team, head to the job fair being held Tuesday, May 23 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the VIA Metro Center located at 1021 San Pedro Avenue.

You’re urged to apply online before heading over. You can do that and see the list of open positions at viainfo.net/employment.