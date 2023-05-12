Warren High School teacher accused of having improper relationship with 17-year-old student

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 28-year-old teacher at Warren High School has been arrested on accusations she had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

KSAT-12 is reporting that Stephanie Woods, a biology teacher and athletic coach, was allegedly having a relationship with the girl since last year.

According to the report, the girl told a friend about the relationship, that friend told a therapist and the relationship was reported to police.

Police reportedly went to Woods’ home were they found evidence that the girl had been there.

According to a police affidavit, the girl told investigators that she had spent the night at the teacher’s home several times.

Woods was placed on administrative leave last Friday and is being charged with improper relationship between an educator and student.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Warren High School sent a letter to parents to inform them about the investigation. In the letter, the school says they have no reason to believe any other Warren High School students were involved.