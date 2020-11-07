Watch Live: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to speak in Delaware
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Democrat Joe Biden is on the brink of winning the presidency as the vote count widens his lead over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states.
High turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates have contributed to a delay in naming a winner, three days after Election Day.
But Biden holds leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.
President Trump is at the White House, threatening more “legal action” on Twitter.