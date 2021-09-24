      Weather Alert

What’s Going to Happen?

Jack Riccardi
Sep 24, 2021 @ 3:12pm
TAGS
550 KTSA anxiety country's future jack riccardi Just A Minute politics
Popular Posts
Haitian immigrants steal bus taking them back to detention facility
Border Patrol Agents find 49 immigrants stashed in tractor trailer
Train strikes truck on San Antonio's northeast side
Missing San Antonio woman's boyfriend arrested as he waited to board a bus headed to Mexico
Missing White Women Syndrome Is Missing Something
Connect With Us Listen To Us On