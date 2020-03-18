Winfrey debunks rumor that she was arrested
Oprah Winfrey makes opening remarks during "Oprah's 2020 Vision" tour at the Forum on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Did you hear the one about Oprah?
The media mogul says…it’s not true.
Last night one of the top trending topics on Twitter was that Oprah Winfrey’s estate in Florida had been raided. The rumor mongers stated Oprah had been arrested by law enforcement for sex trafficking.
It didn’t take long for Winfrey to set the record straight. Late last night she shot down the rumor saying that she was being trolled “for some awful fake thing”.
She tweeted that she was at home “sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world.”