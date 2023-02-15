KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman and her dog killed after they were hit by a vehicle on San Antonio’s North side

By Don Morgan
February 15, 2023 4:35AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman and her dog are dead after they were hit by a man driving a Jeep Tuesday night.

It happened at around 7:30 P.M. on Jones Maltsberger near East Bitters.

KSAT-12 reports the woman, reported to be in her 60’s, was crossing the street with her small dog when they were hit.

The man who hit them did stop and was given a field sobriety test but police haven’t said the man was intoxicated.

The area the woman and her dog were crossing in was dark and investigators say it’s likely the mishap was an accident.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and the investigation continues.

 

