Woman arrested for mixing up drink that hospitalized a student who had allegedly bullied her son

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been arrested after she mixed up a drink for her son to give to a student who was allegedly bullying him.

Bexar County deputies tell KSAT-12 they arrested 45 year-old Jennifer Lynn Rossi on charges of injury to a child.

Rossi’s 10 year-old son had a sports drink stolen by another student at a school in West Bexar County, so his mother reportedly mixed up a concoction of vinegar, lemon juice, salt and Gatorade, and told her son to give it to the child who stole his drink.

He did, but his fellow student became ill and had to go to the hospital after complaining he was nauseous and had a headache.

Rossi’s son told officials that his mom mixed up the drink.

She admitted to making the drink and told deputies that she did it to stop her son from being bullied.

Rossi, who claims to be a nurse, told officials that the drink was not toxic.

She was arrested Tuesday evening and released on $1,000 bond Wednesday morning.

The child who was given the drink has been discharged from the hospital.