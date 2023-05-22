Woman in critical condition after minor car crash leads to a shooting on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A possible case of road rage ends with shots fired on San Antonio’s West Side.

Police say two women were involved in a minor crash near Northwest Loop 410 and Military Drive West.

They ended up in a gas station parking lot where they began to argue. Officers report that one of the women pulled a gun and shot the other, hitting her in the chest.

The woman who was shot is in critical condition and the shooter was arrested at the scene.

Police haven’t released any names or what, if any charges the shooter is facing.

The investigation continues.