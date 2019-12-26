Identity of woman shot and killed on Christmas Day has been released
Photo: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed Christmas Day has been released.
24 year old Gabriella Rodriguez was 33 weeks pregnant with her third child when she was shot and killed at a home on Candle Park.
The man who killed her, is her ex boyfriend and the father of two of her children.
Rodriguez was at the man’s home to drop off the children for Christmas when he shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Rodriguez and her unborn child died and the man who killed them is at a hospital.
Her two children, ages 2 and 6, were inside the home when the shootings happened and were not hurt.
Police are still trying to determine why the man shot Rodriguez.