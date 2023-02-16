KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman shot three times while walking her dog on San Antonio’s West side

By Don Morgan
February 16, 2023 6:15AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the man who shot a woman as she walked her dog early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area near the La Quinta Inn on West Military near Highway 90 at around 1 A.M.

The victim tells police a man she knows pulled up in a black Chevy Tahoe and started shooting at her. She was hit twice in the leg and once in the back.

She is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police know who the shooter is and are currently looking for him.

His name and a possible motive for the shooting haven’t been released.

