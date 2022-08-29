KTSA KTSA Logo

Wrong way driver arrested for DWI after crash on San Antonio’s North side

By Don Morgan
August 29, 2022 8:28AM CDT
Share
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was hit head on by a wrong-way driver.

The woman was driving in the Southbound lane of Highway 281 near Josephine Street at around 3:30 A.M. Monday when a man driving the wrong way hit her.

When police arrived at the scene, both drivers were conscious and alert.

The female was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who hit her was taken into custody for DWI.

The crash caused traffic to be redirected for a few hours while crews cleared the scene.

More about:
DWI Crash
North Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
2

Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio's Northeast side
3

Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio's South side
4

SAPD to auction off forfeited property to public
5

Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her