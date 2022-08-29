Wrong way driver arrested for DWI after crash on San Antonio’s North side
August 29, 2022 8:28AM CDT
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
More about:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was hit head on by a wrong-way driver.
The woman was driving in the Southbound lane of Highway 281 near Josephine Street at around 3:30 A.M. Monday when a man driving the wrong way hit her.
When police arrived at the scene, both drivers were conscious and alert.
The female was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who hit her was taken into custody for DWI.
The crash caused traffic to be redirected for a few hours while crews cleared the scene.