Wrong way driver arrested for DWI after crash on San Antonio’s North side

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was hit head on by a wrong-way driver.

The woman was driving in the Southbound lane of Highway 281 near Josephine Street at around 3:30 A.M. Monday when a man driving the wrong way hit her.

When police arrived at the scene, both drivers were conscious and alert.

The female was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who hit her was taken into custody for DWI.

The crash caused traffic to be redirected for a few hours while crews cleared the scene.