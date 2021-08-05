$1.1 million in fentanyl-laced pills seized in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office picked up the largest-ever fentanyl seizure in county history this week when a San Antonio man with pills worth more than $1 million.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said the sheriff’s office worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration on this investigation.
41-year-old Fransisco Ortiz was arrested Wednesday at a hotel near Ingram Park Mall after he was discovered to be in possession of 75,000 fentanyl-laced pills worth $1.1 million.
Salazar said that although the department is celebrating getting the drugs off the street, they are alarmed this quantity of fentanyl is circulating in the community.
DEA agent Dante Sorianello said the drugs were disguised to look like oxycodone pills.
Ortiz was arrested for possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.