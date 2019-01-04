UPDATE: New Braunfels police find their library “Herald Hijacker”

UPDATE:

New Braunfels police say they have identified and captured the thief.

ORIGINAL:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is a thief on the loose in New Braunfels and police need your help hunting him down.

What is this crook accused of taking? The library’s newspaper.

In a pun-filled Facebook post, the New Braunfels Police Department detailed the heinous crime.

Police say this thief stops by the New Braunfels Public Library on East Common Street each morning and helps himself to a copy of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

Police say the man drives a gold Toyota Prius and has been captured on surveillance cameras several times.

They are looking for tips that could help them identify their “Herald Hijacker”.

Call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477 if you have any information that could help.