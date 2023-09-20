San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city’s North Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night robbery on the North side ends with a man in the hospital.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT -12 that they were called to the 1600 block of Jackson Keller Road at around 10:20 Tuesday night.

They were told a man was at an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim tells officers he was on Dresden Street when somone pistol whipped him, then shot him while robbing him.

He managed to drive himself to the apartment complex to get help.

Police did get a description of the shooter but have not released that information.

The victim is in the hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.