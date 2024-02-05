Fiesta of Flight air show returns to Laughlin Air Force Base

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the first time in six years, Laughlin Air Force Base is getting ready for the “Fiesta of Flight” Open House, Airshow and STEAM Expo.

This year’s event is happening on March 9, 2024, and more than 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Fiesta of Flight is intended to be a family-friendly event for the Del Rio community and surrounding cities. The event will feature a car show, food vendors, merchandise booths, activities for children and a STEAM Expo, showcasing aspects of science, technology, art, engineering, and math for the youth to explore.

The event’s headlining act will be the F-35A Lightning II Demo Team. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighter. The Lightning II is a stealthy, multirole, all-weather air-to-air and surface attack fighter.

A confirmed list of acts and static displays will be released on a later date.

Laughlin is one of the busiest U.S. Air Force pilot training bases, graduating more than 400 pilots in fiscal year 2023. This event will give the public a chance to see Team XL’s mission up close.

For information about Fiesta of Flight you can click here.