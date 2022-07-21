Attorney General Ken Paxton wants to take power from W.H.O.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants to take power away from the World Health Organization, and he’s joining an Oklahoma-led petition to do it.
A total of 15 attorneys general are asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to strip emergency declaration powers from the WHO for three reasons.
First, it says giving the authority to a group outside the United States is unlawful and dangerous.
Second, it says circumstances have changed since the pandemic.
And third, it says HHS should repeal regulations it says it doesn’t need.