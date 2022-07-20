Wildfires continue to burn, risk remains high over much of Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Wildfires continue to burn in several parts of Texas, including the I-35 corridor near the Capital region, North Texas near Dallas-Ft. Worth and Waco, and also portions of East Texas that include Palestine, Huntsville, Marshall and Tyler.
Recent rainfall last week was only a temporary reprieve with the Texas A&M Forest Service now reporting that 99-percent of the state is in some level of drought.
State and local firefighters responded to 18 wildfires on Monday, and officials say more than 6,500 acres have been burned because of the 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County, the Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County and the Nelson Creek Fire in Walker County.
The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose has burned 4,000 acres and is only 10-percent contained.
For Wednesday, San Antonio and New Braunfels fall in an area designated ‘critically dry’ and that translates into a ‘high’ risk of wildfires. The same area also falls in an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service through 9pm Wednesday night with triple-digit daytime highs expected through at least Saturday.
At this time, you are urged to stay wildfire aware. If you see a wildfire, contact local authorities immediately. A quick response can save lives and property.