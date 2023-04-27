KTSA KTSA Logo

2 year old San Antonio boy in critical condition after he was shot in the head

By Don Morgan
April 27, 2023 6:26AM CDT
Share
2 year old San Antonio boy in critical condition after he was shot in the head
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 2 year old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

The boy’s father tells police that he had set his gun on a shelf at their home on Kents Store. The child reached for something on the shelf but he knocked the gun onto the floor and the weapon fired.

He brought his son to the hospital just after 3 A.M. Thursday.

Police arrived soon afterwards to get statements from both parents.

At this point, no charges have been filed but that may change once police wrap up their investigation.

More about:
Child Shot
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
2

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler
4

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening
5

National Weather Service: Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, Hill Country