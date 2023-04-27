2 year old San Antonio boy in critical condition after he was shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 2 year old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

The boy’s father tells police that he had set his gun on a shelf at their home on Kents Store. The child reached for something on the shelf but he knocked the gun onto the floor and the weapon fired.

He brought his son to the hospital just after 3 A.M. Thursday.

Police arrived soon afterwards to get statements from both parents.

At this point, no charges have been filed but that may change once police wrap up their investigation.