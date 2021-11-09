Veterans Day deals around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Many local businesses are showing their military appreciation this week in observance of Veterans Day.
Here are some of the Veterans Day deals around town:
Active-duty and retired military can grab a free entree up to $14.95. Dine-in only.
All veteran and active-duty military get a free meal on Thursday.
Veterans can grab a free meal on Thursday and active-duty military can snag 20% off.
Active and retired military can get a complimentary burger in a bag on Thursday.
Veterans can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Veterans unable to visit the restaurant are able to get a voucher for a future visit.
Veterans are eligible to receive 10 free boneless wings and fries on Thursday.
Veterans and active-duty military can snag a complimentary entree and drink on Thursday.
Dine-in veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a select menu on Thursday.
Active-duty and retired military can get a free buffet on Thursday.
Active, inactive and retired military can snag a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam on Thursday.
Veterans and active-duty, including National Guard and reserves, can eat for free on Thursday when dining in from 5 p.m. until close.
Active-duty and veterans can grab a complimentary plate of red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Anyone with a valid military ID can get a free cheese enchilada plate on Thursday when dining in.
Veterans can get a free Patriot Burger on Thursday.
Veterans will have the chance to get a free meal from a special menu on Thursday.
Veterans with a valid military ID can snag a free full-sized entree and drink on Thursday.
Veterans and active-duty with a valid military ID can fine in and enjoy a free meal on Thursday.
Veteran, reserve and active-duty military can get a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday.
Retired and active military can grab a free Rustic Burger on Thursday.
Retired and active-duty military can grab one free taco from any of the menu offerings in addition to a fountain drink or iced tea from any participating restaurant on Thursday.
All active and retired military members can grab a complimentary bowl of ice cream or an ice cream flight of up to three flavors when dining in at Verve Pie, located at 313 Schneider Drive in Cibolo.
The offer is available on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Veterans and active-duty members of the military can get a complimentary appetizer on Thursday.
On Thursday, active-duty and retired military and their families can get 25% off an entire purchase.
Retired and active-military can get a free haircut on Thursday or opt to receive a free haircut card.
Anyone with a valid military ID can book a room through November 13 to get 20% off using the booking code M0F.
Veterans and active-duty military can get free admission all year long. Free admission is provided by USAA.
Anyone with a valid military ID gets a $6 discount on admission tickets.
Anyone with a valid military ID can get $2 off admission year-round.
Military members get into the Zoo for free for the entire month of November and can bring up to four family members at a 50% off discount on general admission.
Through the “Waves of Honor” program, active-duty, retired, reserve and National Guard and three “direct dependents” can get one free admission per year. Eligible members must register through wavesofhonor.com.
Veterans and military families have access to a year-round 20% on smart beds, adjustable bases and most bedding.
All retired and active-duty military can drive-thru on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive a free meal voucher that is redeemable through May 30, 2022.
The Target corporate website says that in “early November” active duty and retired members of the military and their families can take advantage of a 10% military appreciation discount in stores and online. The discount can be used twice.
There are also reportedly bonus offers available for customers who add a veteran or military family status to Target Circle profiles.
Active duty and retired military members along with their families are eligible for the Magenta Military plans that provide a 50% discount off regular Magenta plan rates for family lines.
The carwash at 8258 Culebra Road is offering $1 carwashes for everyone through Thursday. The proceeds from the $1 wash will got to the K9s for Warriors charity.
Free entry for everyone into all Texas State Parks on Sunday, November 14.