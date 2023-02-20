3 killed in Von Ormy fire, cause still under investigation

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway in Von Ormy where a fire has claimed the lives of three people.

The Atascosa County Fire Marshal reports that the fire was called in at around 3:30 A.M. Sunday from the 100 block of Blue Lilly Drive.

Crews arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. They were told someone was still inside but the fire was so intense, that they were not able to go in.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters entered and found the bodies of three people.

The names of the victims have not been released and the cause of the fire is being investigate