KTSA KTSA Logo

3 killed in Von Ormy fire, cause still under investigation

By Don Morgan
February 20, 2023 5:51AM CST
Share
3 killed in Von Ormy fire, cause still under investigation
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway in Von Ormy where a fire has claimed the lives of three people.

The Atascosa County Fire Marshal reports that the fire was called in at around 3:30 A.M. Sunday from the 100 block of Blue Lilly Drive.

Crews arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. They were told someone was still inside but the fire was so intense, that they were not able to go in.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters entered and found the bodies of three people.

The names of the victims have not been released and the cause of the fire is being investigate

More about:
fire
Von Ormy

Popular Posts

1

Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
2

National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
3

Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
4

Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
5

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side