3 year old San Antonio girl hurt after driver crashes into house

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 3 year old girl is recovering after a drunk driver crashed into her bedroom.
San Antonio Police were called to the 600 block of Wyndale at around 11:45 P.M. Wednesday.
A man had crashed his vehicle into a house, jumped out of his car and ran way.
It just so happens a Nurse who was driving home from her shift at San Antonio Military Medical Center witnessed the crash. She ran into the house and began treating the little girl’s injuries.
The child’s father was also in the house and had slept through the crash. Police woke him up when they began knocking on the door.
Officers were able to locate the 49 year old driver a few blocks away. He’s been arrested for DWI and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.
The girl suffered some minor cuts to her face.