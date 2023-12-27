6 dead, 3 critically injured in head-on crash south of Ft. Worth

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Six people are dead and three others are critically injured after a head-on crash on a North Texas highway on Tuesday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old from Glen Rose was driving a Silverado pickup truck when they drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Honda Odyssey minivan with seven people inside.

Deputies say the crash killed six people in the minivan, including the driver. A surviving passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two 17-year-olds in the pickup truck, including the driver, were also taken to Ft. Worth for emergency medical care.

Investigators say the driver of the minivan was from Irving, but the other passengers were from Georgia.

KSAT-12 reports the Texas Department of Public Safety is working with the state of Georgia to notify family members of those who died in the crash.