KTSA KTSA Logo

6 dead, 3 critically injured in head-on crash south of Ft. Worth

By Christian Blood
December 27, 2023 2:30PM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Six people are dead and three others are critically injured after a head-on crash on a North Texas highway on Tuesday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old from Glen Rose was driving a Silverado pickup truck when they drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Honda Odyssey minivan with seven people inside.

Deputies say the crash killed six people in the minivan, including the driver. A surviving passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two 17-year-olds in the pickup truck, including the driver, were also taken to Ft. Worth for emergency medical care.

Investigators say the driver of the minivan was from Irving, but the other passengers were from Georgia.

KSAT-12 reports the Texas Department of Public Safety is working with the state of Georgia to notify family members of those who died in the crash.

More about:
Georgia
head on crash
Johnson County Sheriff's Office
north texas
Texas Department of Public Safety

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police searching for man who allegedly threatened Saint Matthew's Catholic Church
2

Senator Ted Cruz touts victories for projects, brings nearly half-billion dollars for military construction in Texas
3

Vehicle shot up in Cibolo, police ask for help in locating shooter
4

San Antonio Police: Highway 90 on the West Side reopened following fatal crash, investigation is underway
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death on Northwest side street