7 Brew opening new location, local high school gets $5K

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 7 Brew Coffee Drive Thru is expanding in the San Antonio area, and a grand opening is set for Saturday morning in Kallison Ranch.

As the new location opens, 7 Brew Coffee Drive Thru is also selecting another local charity to partner with, this one being John Harlan High School. A $5,000 check was presented to the school during a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 1, 2024. The JHHS band, drill team and cheer squad were in attendance.

7 Brew engages in each of its communities in what it calls ‘Cultivating Kindness.’ The company already supports multiple San Antonio charitable organizations, such as Christus Children’s, St. Jude South Texas Chapter and Morgan’s Wonderland.

Saturday’s grand opening will be happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the company says the first person in line will get free coffee for a year.

“The excitement is radiating from me and the whole brew crew to bring our one-of-a-kind experience to such a unique and vibrant community!” said Jacob Lopez, General Manager of 7 Brew Coffee Kallison Ranch. “We can’t wait to hit the ground running and really make an impact on the wonderful people who drew us to come in the first place.

7 Brew Coffee Drive Thru has one other location in San Antonio, and another in Universal City.

The company has also announced a fourth location with a grand opening April 13, 2024 in Brooks City Base on the Southeast Side.

7 Brew launched its first ‘stand’ in Rogers, Arkansas and now has 18 locations across the United States.