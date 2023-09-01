9-month-old baby nearly drowns, parents arrested

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A baby is alive after San Antonio police say it almost drowned in a bathtub, and its parents are now facing charges.

Investigators say the baby was getting a bath Friday morning when the parents stepped away to take the trash out.

When they came back minutes later, investigators say the baby was underwater and unresponsive.

Officers were called to the scene, but the baby was breathing again by the time first responders arrived.

Police say the baby was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but the parents, both in their mid-20s, were arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Investigators confirm the baby is now in the hands of Child Protective Services.