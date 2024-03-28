AAA Texas: San Antonio gas price drops, fluctuations still possible

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Overall, you are paying less to fill up your gas tank in San Antonio, and the same is true over most of Texas.

In the Alamo City, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.04, which is 12 cents less than what you were paying just a week ago.

Having said that, the break in gas price increases might only be temporary.

“Gas price hikes are taking a pause, but fluctuations remain possible in the coming days,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “The switchover to the more expensive summer blend fuel is about to get underway, which could push prices up in April.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.16 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is eight cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.32 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $3.00 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.54, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and 11 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Demand for gasoline fell slightly week over week as spring break travel is coming to an end. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies have increased. Price fluctuations remain possible as the switchover to the more expensive summer blend gasoline will take place in the coming weeks.