AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average down one penny as crude oil prices stabilize

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We know Memorial Day travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year, and gas prices remain cooperative.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is $1.19 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

The average price for regular unleaded in San Antonio went up two cents to $3.03 per gallon.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.45 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.88 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.54, which is the same when compared to this day last week and $1.03 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“The good news for drivers is with the Memorial Day holiday right around the corner – we are paying, on average statewide, more than a dollar less than this time last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Now is the time to make sure your vehicle is well maintained before hitting the road to prevent unnecessary car trouble and improve your fuel economy.”

The energy markets have been, in relative terms, balanced for the past several days, which may be contributing to limited changes in prices at the pump. The outlook for travel remains strong, so market watchers will be waiting to see how that forecast may influence gas price averages. Contributing to oil and gas prices being in check ahead of what AAA Texas predicts will be a very busy Memorial Day holiday weekend for travel is Washington’s debate over the national debt ceiling.

Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $4.79 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.