Abbott sending more resources to Florida for Hurricane Ian aid and recovery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending more resources to Florida as efforts to restore the Sunshine State continue after Hurricane Ian.

“The State of Texas will continue supporting Floridians in need as their state recovers from the significant damage caused by Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Abbott. “The scope of this disaster requires a comprehensive response, and we are providing the resources needed to help affected communities. Texas will keep swiftly deploying ongoing relief assistance as those impacted by this devastating storm rebuild and move forward.”

Governor Abbott is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to utilize the following resources:

Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences: Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET)—consisting of seven veterinarians, six veterinary technicians, three small animal mobile medical platforms, and two mobile veterinary trucks—to provide veterinary support for more than 80 search and rescue canines

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit—consisting of seven disaster assessment and recovery (DAR) agents—to provide logistical and administrative support for the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team

Texas Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (TERT): Deploying two 9-1-1 dispatchers—one from the Midlothian Police Department and one from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office—to assist impacted Florida counties with their post-storm dispatching responsibilities

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency Sheltering Task Force member—one Mass Care Coordinator—to assist the state of Florida with shelter and mass care coordination



These resources were activated at the request of Florida officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).