AMBER Alert issued for New Braunfels girl
Kiley Diaz (L) and Alyssa Lopez (R). Photo: New Braunfels Police Department
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for an 8-year-old girl and her mother who escaped a home while Child Protective Services were trying to remove the child.
New Braunfels police say they were called to a home in the 500 block of Starling Creek to assist Child Protective Services remove a child from that house.
The mother of the child became upset and locked the CPS caseworkers outside of the house.
The mother and child fled the area out a backdoor.
When officers got to the scene, witnesses said the mother and child were seen walking through a ditch in the Conrads Lane and Goodwin Lane area before getting into a black 4-door Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate HVX-1109.
Believing the child is in immediate danger, an AMBER Alert was issued.
Police are looking for 8-year-old Kiley Diaz and 29-year-old Alyssa Lopez.
Kiley is described as standing 3 1/2 feet to four feet tall, weighs between 50 and 60 pounds and has wavy dark hair that goes past her shoulders. Police say she was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas.
Lopez is described as standing 5’5″, weighs about 125 pounds, has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a sleeve tattoo featuring a sunflower. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white lettering.
Police do not know who was driving the pickup truck. It was last seen going southbound on Interstate 35 in the Selma area.
Police believe the mother and child could have been going to Pearsall or out of state to California or Washington State.
If you know where either Kiley or Lopez are located, you are asked to call 911 or New Braunfels police at 830-221-4100.