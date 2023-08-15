KTSA KTSA Logo

Archdiocese of San Antonio removes another Priest over sexual misconduct allegations

By Don Morgan
August 15, 2023 4:53AM CDT
Share
Archdiocese of San Antonio removes another Priest over sexual misconduct allegations
Photo: St. Joseph-Honey Creek Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time this week, the Archdiocese of San Antonio has removed a Priest over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller says the Reverend Jesus Eduardo Martinez-Solis has been removed form his duties at St. Joseph Church in Honey Creek.

The move comes after a teenager called the Archdiocesan Misconduct Hotline to report the misconduct  last month.

After a review by the Archdiocesan Review Board, Garcia-Siller says they found enough evidence of sexual misconduct to remove Martinez.

The Archbishop released a statement announcing the removal of Martinez-Solis, who had been with the Archdiocese since 2018. He had been at St. Joseph for a year.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Archdiocese announced the removal of Alejandro Ortego from St. Monica in Converse, who has been accused of sexually inappropriate contact with a teenager.

Neither man has been criminally charged as the official investigations are still underway.

More about:
Archdiocese of San Antonio
Priest removed
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3

Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police