Archdiocese of San Antonio removes another Priest over sexual misconduct allegations

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time this week, the Archdiocese of San Antonio has removed a Priest over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller says the Reverend Jesus Eduardo Martinez-Solis has been removed form his duties at St. Joseph Church in Honey Creek.

The move comes after a teenager called the Archdiocesan Misconduct Hotline to report the misconduct last month.

After a review by the Archdiocesan Review Board, Garcia-Siller says they found enough evidence of sexual misconduct to remove Martinez.

The Archbishop released a statement announcing the removal of Martinez-Solis, who had been with the Archdiocese since 2018. He had been at St. Joseph for a year.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Archdiocese announced the removal of Alejandro Ortego from St. Monica in Converse, who has been accused of sexually inappropriate contact with a teenager.

Neither man has been criminally charged as the official investigations are still underway.