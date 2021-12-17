Average gas price in San Antonio down 4 cents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early Christmas gift for Texas drivers.
Gas prices have taken another slide.
The AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch shows the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is down two cents to $2.91.
However, you are still paying $1.01 more per gallon than one year ago.
Midland and Odessa motorists have the highest average price in Texas at $3.08 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon. That’s a drop of 4 cents from last week.
“Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may start to steady, or even trend higher, if demand remains strong. However, Texas has the lowest gas prices in the country, which should bring some holiday cheer to the millions of Lone Star State motorists planning to take a road trip next week.”
AAA predicts demand for gas the week of Christmas is going to be higher than last year which should result in another drop in prices.
The auto club is also reporting that Texas drivers have the lowest average gas price in the country. The highest prices are found in California where the average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.67.