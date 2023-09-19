KTSA KTSA Logo

Baby critical after BCSO deputy accused of leaving it in car for 3 hours

By Christian Blood
September 19, 2023 7:38AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of one of its own after a 2-month-old baby was left in a car unattended for around three hours on Monday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirms Antonio Almaraz, 31, has been dismissed and is now facing charges.

“Given the amount of awareness in the community regarding leaving children unattended in vehicles, there is absolutely no valid excuse for this to have occurred. My family and I are praying for the best (possible) outcome for this precious baby,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a release.

Almaraz is also facing numerous charges after investigators say he took his baby to a doctor appointment at 9 a.m. and came back home around 10 a.m. But the release says Almaraz left the baby in the car before it was eventually found unresponsive at around 1 p.m.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is now in critical condition.

In addition to his dismissal from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Almaraz is being charged with  injury to a child causing serious bodily injury-reckless, a second-degree felony; abandoning a child with the intent to return, a state jail felony; and endangering a child, a state jail felony.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

