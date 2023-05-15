Baby with skull fracture and brain bleed taken to hospital, man arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are charging a man after an infant was taken to the hospital with three skull fractures, a brain bleed and lacerations.

Investigators say the 2-month-old was being watched by 27-year-old Orlando Cruz at the time the injuries happened on Friday night.

KSAT-TV reports Cruz told police the baby was hurt while he was trying to put it in a bassinet. He says the baby jumped during that process and then hit its face on the bassinet. Cruz says the baby almost fell, causing him to scratch the infant with a fingernail as he held its head.

An arrest affidavit shows says the baby cried for several minutes before the mother arrived. Cruz told investigators he had to grab the baby at one point while answering questions about the baby’s injuries.

Police say the infant was taken to the hospital on Saturday after it went unconscious. Doctors then discovered the extent of the injuries, and investigators say Cruz could not explain all of those.

Cruz was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury

The baby was reportedly in stable condition as of Sunday morning.