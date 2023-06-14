BAMC scores high marks in national healthcare survey

Cropped shot of a nurse attaching iv drip on patient hand in hospital room. Nurse attaching IV solution on critical male patient’s hand in hospital ward.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio hospital is scoring high marks from patients in a survey that ranks hospitals locally, regionally, and nationally.

Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) scored above the state of Texas and the national average on more than 95 percent of all metrics measured, with a 91% overall hospital rating. Of the patients surveyed, 92% said they would recommend the hospital to others.

“The results were outstanding and a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to safe, high-quality patient care,” said Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, BAMC commanding general.

The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey is a national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care. The survey is administered quarterly to a random sample of adult patients across medical conditions between 48 hours and six weeks after discharge. BAMC’s results were based on 2,891 surveys completed for BAMC between 4th Quarter 2021 and 3rd quarter 2022.

It contains 19 core questions about critical aspects of patients’ hospital experiences, including communication with nurses and doctors, the responsiveness of hospital staff, the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment, communication about medicines, discharge information, overall rating of hospital, and would they recommend the hospital.

BAMC achieved a 5-star ranking in the following areas: recommend the hospital, communication with doctors and care transitions domain, and a 4-star ranking for overall hospital rating, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication with nurses, cleanliness of hospital, discharge information, and communication about medicines.

According to the CMS website, the survey is designed, in part, to enhance accountability in health care by increasing transparency of the quality of hospital care provided in return for the public investment.

“Feedback is always welcome,” said Dr. Evan Renz, BAMC’s deputy to the commander for quality and safety. “We welcome any opportunity to improve as we continue our journey as a high-reliability organization.”