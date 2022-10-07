KTSA KTSA Logo

BCDA dropping charges against teen shot by fired SAPD officer

By Christian Blood
October 7, 2022 5:26PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is dropping charges initially filed against a teenager who hit a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot Sunday.

Officer James Brennand, now fired from the police department, approached a maroon car he recognized from the day before, thinking the car was stolen. Brennand opened the driver’s side door and video footage showed the driver, 17-year-old Erick Cantu, putting the car in reverse and pulling away from Brennand. That is when Brennand pulled his gun and fired numerous shots into the car, hitting Cantu.

KSAT reports that Gonzales has not ruled out future charges against Cantu, but for now, charges of evading with a vehicle and aggravated assault are dismissed.

