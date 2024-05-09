BCSO updates search for suspects after shooting at Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details on a Wednesday night shooting that left four people critically injured, and a 4-year-old child dead.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says investigators are narrowing the field of suspects, and there are images of the suspect vehicle in the BCSO Facebook post below.

Salazar details how life-saving efforts to save the child were not successful, and he also says the four other people shot are now in stable condition.

Investigators believe the two suspects seen running onto the property and then firing as many as 25 rounds into the home were White or Hispanic males between their late teens or late 20s.

Salazar all but promises a charge of Capital murder for the suspects once they are arrested.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to contact BCSO right away at 210-335-6000.

