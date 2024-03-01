BCSO: 12 rescued from tractor trailer, 3 human smuggling suspects arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Twelve people believed to be victims of human smuggling are now in the hands of the U.S. Border Patrol, and three people accused of smuggling them in a tractor trailer are facing charges.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the three suspects are Esteban Pichardo, 43, Elias Garcia, 23, and Erika Saldana, 22. Each are believed to be citizens of the United States.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with U.S. Border Patrol via intelligence that indicated there might be an 18-wheeler headed through San Antonio loaded with ”human cargo.” Once found, the tractor trailer was pulled over around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Profit and Currency on the East Side.

Salazar says of the 12 people found, 10 were men and two were unaccompanied minors.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.