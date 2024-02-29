BCSO: Deputy arrested, accused of slamming inmate to ground, tampering with records

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under arrest, and now faces a charge related to tampering with government records.

Joshua Martinez, 28, was accused of using force against a female inmate in October 2022. BCSO says surveillance video showed Martinez throwing the woman to the ground while she was being escorted to a living unit. Investigators say Martinez initially said the inmate threw herself to the ground, and failed to correctly detail what happened in a report.

A Thursday release says Joshua Martinez was assigned to the Detention Bureau and has been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since March 2020.

Martinez is currently on unpaid leave as a result of the arrest and will remain on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Martinez is charged with Tampering with a Governmental Record in the 399th District Court.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and BCSO Internal Affairs are conducting separate but concurrent investigations.