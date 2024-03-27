KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: Fiery crash on West Side leaves 5 detained

By Christian Blood
March 27, 2024 12:00PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is questioning five people after a chase that led to a fiery crash on the West Side early Wednesday morning.

Deputies picked up on a suspicious car around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road. After trying to pull the car over, investigators say the car kept going.

At one point, deputies say one of the passengers in the car brandished a gun, and this led to a chase that ended when the car crashed and caught fire at Highway 90 and Military Dive West.

The suspects were taken from the car, but no injuries were reported. Investigators believe they might be involved in car burglaries.

There is no word on whether the car was stolen.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

