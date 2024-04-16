KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO investigating deadly crash on far Northwest Side

By Christian Blood
April 16, 2024 12:05PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash on the far Northwest Side.

KSAT-12 reports the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 16 and Highway 211. Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and they found a pickup truck that had been hit by a dump truck.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, but the driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital.

Both vehicles ended up on the shoulder of the road with heavy damage. The driver of the dump truck reportedly took a left turn onto Hwy 211 before losing control and hitting a Chevy Silverado.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when they are available.

