BCSO looking for wanted man, ankle monitor taken off

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in finding a man who faces numerous charges.

In a post to Facebook, BCSO says Richard Lopez, 35, has taken his ankle monitor off and is nowhere to be found.

Lopez faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted sexual assault.

If you have any information on where Lopez might be, you are urged to contact BCSO Dispatch at 210.335.6000.

All tips will remain confidential.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Richard Lopez (May 8, 2024)