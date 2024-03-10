BCSO searching for video of woman dying at ‘illegal” party on far Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman at a rave party on the far Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a Knights of Columbus hall in the 8000 block of Old Pearsall Road. He confirms another person described as a 29-year-old man was also shot, but he is expected to recover.

Investigators think the shooting happened because of a fight between groups of people at the party, but witnesses who have spoken to law enforcement are not giving many details.

Salazar says the party was promoted on social media, and he believes there is ample video footage available taken by people in attendance. He also has reason to believe that there is actual cell phone video of the woman dying at the scene.

“It’s pretty disturbing that we do have information from some of the witnesses that say people sat there and videotaped this little girl as she was dying,” said Salazar at a Saturday morning press conference. “That’s about as cold-blooded and disturbing as you can get.”

Investigators believe there could have been at least 100 people attending the party, but most of them scattered after the shooting. Around 20 people who were there stayed to talk to deputies, but little information about the shooter was obtained.

Salazar says one man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unclear if he had anything to do with the shooting.

BCSO thinks the building where the party was happening should not be occupied, and investigators say they found illegal electric and water hookups attached to it.

Salazar says the party was definitely illegal, but he is reminding potential witnesses that coming forward does not necessarily mean that charges will be filed given the weight of the investigation surrounding the woman’s death.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. You can also email any information to [email protected].