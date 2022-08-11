Beto O’Rourke drops “F” bomb on heckler during campaign stop in Mineral Springs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As Democrat Beto O’Rourke makes his way across Texas in his campaign for Governor, he has encountered quite a few hecklers. But one really got under his skin in Mineral Springs.
O’Rourke was stumping at the Crazy Water Hotel and during his speech, he brought up the need for stricter gun laws, using the school shooting in Uvalde as an example.
“”You could buy two or more if you want to, AR-15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam to penetrate an enemy soldiers helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead…”.
At that point, a man holding a sign for Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign can be heard laughing.
O’Rourke then took aim at the heckler saying:
“It may be fun to you motherf—er, but it’s not funny to me”.
At that point, his supporters began applauding and cheering before Beto continued speaking.
O’Rourke has been on a 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour for the past few weeks as he gears up to face Governor Greg Abbott in the November election.
“It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.”@BetoORourke did not hold back when a supporter of Greg Abbott laughed loudly as Beto discussed the mass shooting in Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/ETJssUFZxS
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 11, 2022
