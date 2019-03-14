Beto O’Rourke enters the 2020 presidential campaign

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With his wife by his side, former Texas Congressman has released a video announcing that he’s running for president. He’ll seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.

“Amy and I are happy to share with you that I’m running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America,” O’Rourke says in the video released Thursday morning. “This is a defining moment of truth for this country and for every single one of us.”

The former U.S. Representative from El Paso who lost a close race to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November made the announcement ahead of a three-day trip to Iowa.

“This is going to be a positive campaign that seeks to bring out the very best from every single one of us, that seeks to unite a very divided country,” O’Rourke said.

The 46-year-old plans to travel across the country before returning to El Paso for a rally March 30.