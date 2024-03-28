Bexar County District Attorney: Three indicted in deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County grand jury has indicted three people in connection with the shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

They were found shot to death in a car in December of 2023.

Soto was pregnant at the time and her unborn baby boy did not survive.

They were reported missing December 22 and their bodies were found 4 days later.

Police believe they were killed by 19-year-old Christopher Preciado when a drug deal went wrong.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, the charges Preciado is facing include capital murder-multiple persons, abuse of a corpse, and alter/destroy/conceal a human corpse.

Police believe Preciado’s parents, Ramon Preciado and Myrta Ramanos helped Christopher move the bodies to the Northwest side apartment complex where they were found.

53- year-old Ramon Preciado, who admitted to police he drove to the apartment complex to pick up his son, was indicted on charges of three counts of tampering with a human corpse, three counts of tampering with evidence an three counts of abuse of a corpse.

Myrta Romanos, 47, was indicted on charges of three counts of tampering with a human corpse, three counts of tampering with evidence an three counts of abuse of a corpse.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned March 29.