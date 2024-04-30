Bexar County Medical Examiner: Deaths of mother and son found at West Side park ruled a murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has determined a woman and her 3-year-old son died from a murder-suicide.

Savannah Kriger and her son, Kaiden were reported missing March 17 after deputies made a welfare check at their home.

The next day, investigators located Savannah’s vehicle at Tom Slick Park on the West Side. While they were searching the area, the bodies of Savannah and her son were found in a ditch.

Deputies say both Savannah and Kaiden were dead from gunshot wounds to the head. The medical examiner ruled that Kaiden’s death was a homicide and has determined Savannah committed suicide.

At the time of the discovery, authorities stated that Savannah and the boy’s father had been involved in a custody dispute. She was reportedly scheduled to appear in court for a custody hearing the day the bodies were found.

Investigators began investigating the case as a murder-suicide after finding a gun at the scene.