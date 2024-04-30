KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner: Deaths of mother and son found at West Side park ruled a murder-suicide

By Don Morgan
April 30, 2024 8:31AM CDT
Share
Bexar County Medical Examiner: Deaths of mother and son found at West Side park ruled a murder-suicide
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Savannah Kriger, right, and Kaiden Kriger, left. (March 19, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has determined a woman and her 3-year-old son died from a murder-suicide.

Savannah Kriger and her son, Kaiden were reported missing March 17 after deputies made a welfare check at their home.

The next day, investigators located Savannah’s vehicle at Tom Slick Park on the West Side. While they were searching the area, the bodies of Savannah and her son were found in a ditch.

Deputies say both Savannah and Kaiden were dead from gunshot wounds to the head. The medical examiner ruled that Kaiden’s death was a homicide and has determined Savannah committed suicide.

At the time of the discovery, authorities stated that Savannah and the boy’s father had been involved in a custody dispute. She was reportedly scheduled to appear in court for a custody hearing the day the bodies were found.

Investigators began investigating the case as a murder-suicide after finding a gun at the scene.

 

More about:
Bexar County Medical Examiner
Kaiden Kriger
murder suicide
San Antonio
Savannah Kriger
West Side

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker
5

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say