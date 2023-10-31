Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies couple shot and killed at San Antonio house party

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the names of two people killed in a shooting at a house party over the weekend.

40 year-old Marvin Medrano and 30 year-old Jennifer Colin both died from gunshot wounds to the head.

San Antonio Police say they, along with their 13 year-old daughter, were shot by Raul Trevino III Saturday night.

The shooting reportedly took place on Roslyn Avenue during an argument between someone who was at the party and a neighbor.

Police say the 20 year-old Trevino pulled a gun and shot Medrano, Colin and their daughter.

Medrano, who was also armed, shot back, hitting Trevino and Trevino’s relative.

Trevino, the relative and the 13 year-old girl were all brought to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Medrano and Colin died at the scene.

According to the Bexar County Jail, Trevino has been arrested and is being charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond has been set at $825,000.